SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,064,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,045,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,244,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,864. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

