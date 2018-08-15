Southern Co (SO) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Southern worth $24,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,329,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,521 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southern by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Southern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Southern by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,181,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

SO stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.