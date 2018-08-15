Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 9160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Southcross Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Southcross Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SXE)
Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.
