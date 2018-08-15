Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 9160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Southcross Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southcross Energy Partners by 102.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 128,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Southcross Energy Partners by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southcross Energy Partners by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 43,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Southcross Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SXE)

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

