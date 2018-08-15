Sono-Tek Co. (SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio Sells 7,200 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $18,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SOTK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,450. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

