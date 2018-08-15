Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Share Price

Headlines about Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wesco Aircraft earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.2121382198209 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:WAIR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 3,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.15. Wesco Aircraft has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $410.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.06 million. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management.

