Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Share Price

News coverage about Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superconductor Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3523315819682 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

SCON stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 126,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,020. The company has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.56. Superconductor Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.63% and a negative net margin of 1,317.27%. analysts anticipate that Superconductor Technologies will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Superconductor Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

