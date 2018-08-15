Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sprague Resources (SRLP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sprague Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7553466195216 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,884. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $741.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.35 million. equities research analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 236.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprague Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.