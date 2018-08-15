Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Stock Price

News stories about Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heidrick & Struggles International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3460222385869 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,756. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

