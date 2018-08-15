Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Price

Media coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6696068254152 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

