Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Unilever (UN) Stock Price

News coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unilever earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0387660363838 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

UN opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. sell-side analysts forecast that Unilever will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

