Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (DEX) Share Price

Media stories about DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (NYSE:DEX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DE ENHANCED Glb/COM earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6778598892453 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 59,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,937. DE ENHANCED Glb/COM has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

