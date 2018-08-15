Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price

News headlines about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 45.4457460844206 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

