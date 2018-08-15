Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock Price

Media coverage about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8789483080621 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of MT opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

