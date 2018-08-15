Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Share Price

News coverage about ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.3767658890442 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock alerts:

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. 2,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,528. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.