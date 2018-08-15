Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Urban Outfitters (URBN) Share Price

Media headlines about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.5295007562482 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

In related news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $3,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

