Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ternium (TX) Share Price

News stories about Ternium (NYSE:TX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ternium earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0260804826276 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.12. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Ternium had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.