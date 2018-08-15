Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Novartis (NVS) Share Price

Media headlines about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novartis earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.2058575539099 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. Novartis has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 67,214 shares of company stock worth $251,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.