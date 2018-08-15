Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cree (CREE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cree earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the LED producer an impact score of 47.5633325056151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CREE shares. CIBC upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cree from $39.36 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nomura started coverage on Cree in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Cree has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $409.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

