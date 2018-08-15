Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Share Price

News stories about La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. La Jolla Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4353833728092 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 628,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,747. The company has a market cap of $608.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.70. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LJPC shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.