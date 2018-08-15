Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 49.7768731534238 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

LCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 50,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,958. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Get Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains from trading in securities, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 40% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and convertible securities of the United States and non-United States issuers, and may invest up to 60% of its managed assets in non-convertible high-yield securities.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.