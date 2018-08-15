Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tejon Ranch (TRC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tejon Ranch earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate development and agribusiness company an impact score of 45.3035630385451 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tejon Ranch from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,137. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $580.73 million, a PE ratio of 745.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

