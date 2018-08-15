Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Price

News stories about Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Builders FirstSource earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7155887395686 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,546 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.