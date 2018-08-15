Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Share Price

News articles about Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Extraction Oil & Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 48.1397336420288 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

XOG stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 390.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.15 million. analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

