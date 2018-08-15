Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.03

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. research analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

