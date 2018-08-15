Smartsheet (SMAR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smartsheet earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2459011531706 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.