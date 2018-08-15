Smart Sand (SND) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 989,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 878,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 3.08.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,748.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 611,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 268.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 529,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,441,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

