Smart Sand Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Smart Sand in a research note issued on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

SND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Smart Sand stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. FMR LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 611,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smart Sand by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 529,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,441,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

