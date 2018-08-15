Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Stake Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,003.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

