Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (SKYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sky Solar’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sky Solar will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sky Solar.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sky Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

SKYS remained flat at $$0.89 during trading on Friday. 13,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sky Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

