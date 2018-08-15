Sito Mobile (SITO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.93

Shares of Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sito Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -1.14.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 90.57% and a negative net margin of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile Ltd will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sito Mobile by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sito Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sito Mobile by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 972,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sito Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sito Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sito Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

