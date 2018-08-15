Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Director Sumit Sadana Sells 5,500 Shares

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sumit Sadana sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $525,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,313 shares in the company, valued at $507,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,043.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

