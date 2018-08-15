Signition LP Purchases Shares of 4,137 Altria Group Inc (MO)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 604,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.