Sigma Planning Corp Takes $229,000 Position in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 57.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Pivotal Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

