Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after buying an additional 571,984 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,926,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 491,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 469,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hasbro by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after buying an additional 368,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $106.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $2,093,035.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,006,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

