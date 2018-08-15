Sierra Metals (SMT) Given New C$3.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research note released on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

TSE:SMT opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

