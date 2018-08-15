Sierra Metals (SMT) Given New C$3.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research note released on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
TSE:SMT opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85.
About Sierra Metals
