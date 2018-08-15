Siemens AG (SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIEGY. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Siemens has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.43 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.39%. analysts expect that Siemens will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

