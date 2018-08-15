Short Interest in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Decreases By 2.9%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,579 shares, a decline of 2.9% from the July 13th total of 7,104,553 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSLR shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $640.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 67.35%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 94,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $426,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $38,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,629.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 535,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 270,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

