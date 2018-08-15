Short Interest in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Increases By 42.9%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,952,413 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 13th total of 7,664,601 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,456,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In related news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 94.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 488.59% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

