Short Interest in SenesTech Inc (SNES) Rises By 67.0%

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,216,345 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the July 13th total of 1,327,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,109,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SNES opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.56. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 205.29% and a negative net margin of 17,962.50%. equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNES. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 81.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 794,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 357,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

