Short Interest in IMPINJ Inc (PI) Declines By 9.9%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,293,450 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 13th total of 5,871,996 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days. Currently, 30.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PI opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.31 million, a P/E ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.67. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $41.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IMPINJ by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

