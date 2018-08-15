Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) Declines By 10.1%

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,589 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 13th total of 38,455 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Altisource Asset Management stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management makes up about 0.6% of Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned 3.55% of Altisource Asset Management worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

