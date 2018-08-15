Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) to announce $157.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shell Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.40 million to $181.12 million. Shell Midstream Partners posted sales of $94.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $536.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.82 million to $627.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $697.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $517.60 million to $900.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shell Midstream Partners.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.71 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.18% and a net margin of 74.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $22.41. 18,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

In related news, CFO Shawn J. Carsten purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis R. Frasier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $291,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 525.0% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

