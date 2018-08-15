SG Americas Securities LLC Has $54.86 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,413 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $54,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $178,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000.

GDX stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

