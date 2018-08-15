SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 266,474 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

