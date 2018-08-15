Servicesource International Inc (SREV) Director Bruce Dunlevie Purchases 6,956 Shares

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Director Bruce Dunlevie acquired 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,182 shares in the company, valued at $444,723.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Dunlevie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servicesource International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 15th, Bruce Dunlevie acquired 30,335 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,398.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 607,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,191. The company has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.90. Servicesource International Inc has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. analysts predict that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.