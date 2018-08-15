Service Co. International (SCI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 46,069.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Edward E. Williams sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $309,639.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $6,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,736,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,619 shares of company stock worth $22,839,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

