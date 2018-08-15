Service Co. International (SCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.02

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 71232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $8,301,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,001,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Williams sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $309,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,619 shares of company stock worth $22,839,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,099,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

