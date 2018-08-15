SemGroup (SEMG) Shares Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SemGroup traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.45. 714,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 904,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

SEMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial cut SemGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get SemGroup alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biglari Capital CORP. acquired a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in SemGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 174,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SemGroup by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SemGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.06 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -787.50%.

SemGroup Company Profile (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.