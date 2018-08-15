Select Energy Services (WTTR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE WTTR opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 740,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,154 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.