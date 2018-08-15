Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.58%. Select Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

WTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.44. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Select Energy Services news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

